COVID-19: New Brunswick universities prepare plan for vaccinated international students

International students coming to New Brunswick to study at university will face COVID-19 isolation requirements, but what support each institution is offering those students is different.

Ryan Sullivan, associate vice-president of enrolment at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, said international students who do not meet the federal requirements will need to self-isolate with the support of the university.

A designated residence will house students during the two-week period — in addition, meals and other supports will be provided.

It’s a contingency plan the university of the liberal arts came up with after the federal government placed restrictions on fully vaccinated travellers who do not have Health Canada approved vaccines.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently four vaccinations approved by Health Canada which are, Pfizer-BioNTech, Mondera, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.

People with vaccinations outside of those manufacturers are required to isolate for 14 days.

Sullivan said the university knew it needed a plan to assist students who couldn’t come.

“While 70 per cent, just under 70 per cent of our classes are going to be in-person this fall, we still have 30 per cent of our classes online for students who may not be able to get here for any variety of reasons,” he said in an interview Monday.

Not the same approach every where

The University of New Brunswick said vaccinations are not mandatory to come to campus, but they are recommended.

Spokesperson Heather Campbell said if students have to self-isolate they must plan and prepare to begin classes in September.

“Several UNB Student Services offices are involved in welcoming and supporting students to prepare for the fall term on UNB campuses and work in collaboration to assist students in self-isolation,” she said in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Campbell did not specify what that assistance would be, adding this support would be provided whether the student is living on or off-campus.

“Travellers must follow federal and provincial directives, this includes self-isolation requirements at their point-of-entry in Canada and upon arriving in New Brunswick. Self-isolation requirements are based on vaccination using approved and recognized vaccines in Canada,” she said in the statement.

New Brunswick has 51 per cent of its population fully vaccinated per Health Canada’s approved vaccines. It is expected to move to the green phase by early August when 75 per cent of eligible residents are vaccinated.