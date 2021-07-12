July 17 – MNP

Thinking back to lazy Friday nights, walking through Blockbuster searching for a movie brings back fond nostalgic memories. But let’s face it… you don’t want your business to be the next Blockbuster.

This weekend on Talk To The Experts, learn how you can maximize the efficiencies of your business with MNP. John McLaughlin, from MNP Technology Solutions will discuss the benefit and necessity of Digital Transformation. Learn more with MNP Saturday at 11:00am on 630 CHED.

Advertisement