Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

July 17 – MNP

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted July 12, 2021 1:28 pm
July 17 – MNP - image View image in full screen

Thinking back to lazy Friday nights, walking through Blockbuster searching for a movie brings back fond nostalgic memories. But let’s face it… you don’t want your business to be the next Blockbuster.
This weekend on Talk To The Experts, learn how you can maximize the efficiencies of your business with MNP. John McLaughlin, from MNP Technology Solutions will discuss the benefit and necessity of Digital Transformation. Learn more with MNP Saturday at 11:00am on 630 CHED.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
630 CHED Talk to the Experts tagMNP tag630 ched mnp tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers