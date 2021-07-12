Parts of B.C. bracing for another heat wave in areas with wildfires already raging

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for parts of the province that are already dealing with hot, dry conditions and wildfires.

The agency says while this heat wave is expected to be less aggressive than the previous historical heat wave, temperatures are still expected to reach between 35 and 38 C during the day and around 18 C overnight.

The areas affected by this warning include:

100 Mile

Boundary

Cariboo

Fraser Canyon

North Thompson

Okanagan Valley

South Thompson

This warning includes the community of Lytton and the surrounding area.

The village broke the temperature records for the hottest place in Canada ever for three days in a row during the previous heat wave. Then a devastating wildfire swept through the community and destroyed about 90 per cent of the village.

Environment Canada is warning that this heat wave will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

Everyone should drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place.

There are currently 307 active fires burning in the province, with the most in the Kamloops area.

The biggest remains the Sparks Lake fire, burning 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake. It is now an estimated 40,267 hectares in size.

