Trudeau, Horgan promise to help Lytton, B.C., rebuild after wildfire

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan announce their support for the community of Lytton following last week’s devastating wildfire. Trudeau says the federal government will work with leaders to support and keep the community safe. Horgan acknowledges the loss of the Chinese History Museum and its place in the development of the province, as well as the importance of rebuilding Canada’s hottest location as a climate-focused and fire-safe community.