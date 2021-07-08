Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 8 2021 9:39pm
03:00

Lytton wildfire evacuees want more help and clarity from government

Some of the people who lost their homes and businesses in the Lytton fire say they’re facing an information gap when it comes to being told what’s next for them. Aaron McArthur reports.

