Global News at 11 BC
July 8 2021 1:28am
01:52

Sparks Lake fire continues to cause concern

Fire crews in BC are battling six wildfires of note, with the Sparks Lake blaze continuing to cause concern as it burns over 40-thousand hectares. Catherine Urquhart has the latest on the fire situation.

