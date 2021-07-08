Global News at 11 BC July 8 2021 1:28am 01:52 Sparks Lake fire continues to cause concern Fire crews in BC are battling six wildfires of note, with the Sparks Lake blaze continuing to cause concern as it burns over 40-thousand hectares. Catherine Urquhart has the latest on the fire situation. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8011854/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8011854/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?