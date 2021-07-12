Menu

Crime

Man accused of injuring boy with a kitchen knife in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 11:53 am
Saskatoon police said a man attacked a five-year-old boy with a kitchen knife, causing minor injuries. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police said a man attacked a five-year-old boy with a kitchen knife, causing minor injuries. File / Global News

Saskatoon police say charges are pending against a man accused of injuring a boy with a kitchen knife.

Police said they were called to a home in the 500 block of Avenue H South at around 5 p.m. Sunday to deal with an intoxicated man causing a disturbance and damaging property.

While at the home, officers said the man attacked a five-year-old boy with a kitchen knife, causing minor injuries.

Police said the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Trending Stories

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. There is no work on his current condition.

Police said the 18-year-old man struggled with officers when they attempted to arrest him

He was taken into custody and transported to hospital for what police believe to be extreme drug intoxication.

Police say charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and breach of probation are pending against the man.

