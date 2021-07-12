Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man laughed before allegedly pulling a knife on officers: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 11:44 am
Guelph police have arrested a 38-year-old man. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a 38-year-old man. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A 38-year-old man is facing several charges with Guelph police alleging he pulled a knife on officers Saturday night in the city’s north end.

Police were dispatched to the area of Victoria Road and Brant Avenue at around 6 p.m. for reports that a woman had been threatened.

Read more: Guelph man charged with child abandonment after leaving toddler at home alone, police say

The service said officers saw a man standing in front of the address, staring and laughing at police.

“The male reached into his back pocket and began walking towards two officers while ignoring demands to take his hand out of his pocket,” police said in a news release.

Trending Stories

“A third officer on scene grabbed the male from behind as he pulled out a folded pocket knife.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Peel Police investigating fatal Mississauga shooting' Peel Police investigating fatal Mississauga shooting
Peel Police investigating fatal Mississauga shooting – Jun 10, 2021

A Guelph man has been charged with uttering threats and several other offences related to the weapon.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing and then released with a court appearance scheduled for July 27.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagGuelph police knife tagVictoria Brant Guelph police tagman pulls knife on police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers