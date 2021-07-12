Man laughed before allegedly pulling a knife on officers: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man is facing several charges with Guelph police alleging he pulled a knife on officers Saturday night in the city’s north end.

Police were dispatched to the area of Victoria Road and Brant Avenue at around 6 p.m. for reports that a woman had been threatened.

The service said officers saw a man standing in front of the address, staring and laughing at police.

“The male reached into his back pocket and began walking towards two officers while ignoring demands to take his hand out of his pocket,” police said in a news release.

“A third officer on scene grabbed the male from behind as he pulled out a folded pocket knife.”

A Guelph man has been charged with uttering threats and several other offences related to the weapon.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing and then released with a court appearance scheduled for July 27.