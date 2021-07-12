Guelph man charged with child abandonment after leaving toddler at home alone: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 27-year-old man is facing several charges after leaving a toddler at home alone.

Officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road on Sunday morning because police said the driver was wanted and prohibited from driving.

After arresting the man, police said they found an opioid tablet in the centre console.

While seated in the back of the police cruiser, the man allegedly told police that his two-year-old daughter was at home alone with the door unlocked.

Police said officers went to the apartment in the downtown area where they found the child asleep. She was then placed into the custody of a relative.

It’s unclear how long the child was left alone.

The accused is charged with abandoning a child, driving while suspended and possession.

He remains in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.