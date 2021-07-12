Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged with child abandonment after leaving toddler at home alone: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 10:42 am
A Guelph police officer's shoulder patch. View image in full screen
A Guelph police officer's shoulder patch. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 27-year-old man is facing several charges after leaving a toddler at home alone.

Officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road on Sunday morning because police said the driver was wanted and prohibited from driving.

Read more: Residents search for answers after newborn found inside Edmonton apartment building

After arresting the man, police said they found an opioid tablet in the centre console.

While seated in the back of the police cruiser, the man allegedly told police that his two-year-old daughter was at home alone with the door unlocked.

Trending Stories

Police said officers went to the apartment in the downtown area where they found the child asleep. She was then placed into the custody of a relative.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear how long the child was left alone.

Click to play video: 'Newborn girl found inside Edmonton apartment building leaves many unanswered questions' Newborn girl found inside Edmonton apartment building leaves many unanswered questions
Newborn girl found inside Edmonton apartment building leaves many unanswered questions – Apr 20, 2021

The accused is charged with abandoning a child, driving while suspended and possession.

He remains in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

