Road to Sun Peaks closed to visitors due to Embleton Mountain wildfire

The Embleton Mountain wildfire has led to an evacuation alert and order in the area and the closure of the road to Sun Peaks to non-locals.

The 250-hectare fire is burning out of control in an area 2.5 km west of Cahilty Creek. Twenty-four firefighters and three helicopters are battling the blaze as of Sunday, according to the BC Wildfire Servce.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order and alert for Electoral Area “P” (Rivers and the Peaks).

Sun Peaks Resort said the road to Sun Peaks is only open to full-time residents of the area.

The resort also said it is open to visitors who are already in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.