SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Road to Sun Peaks closed to visitors due to Embleton Mountain wildfire

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 5:30 pm
Crews are battling the Embleton Mountain wildfire. View image in full screen
Crews are battling the Embleton Mountain wildfire. Global News

The Embleton Mountain wildfire has led to an evacuation alert and order in the area and the closure of the road to Sun Peaks to non-locals.

The 250-hectare fire is burning out of control in an area 2.5 km west of Cahilty Creek. Twenty-four firefighters and three helicopters are battling the blaze as of Sunday, according to the BC Wildfire Servce.

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

The Thompson Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order and alert for Electoral Area “P” (Rivers and the Peaks).

Trending Stories
Road to Sun Peaks closed to visitors due to Embleton Mountain wildfire - image View image in full screen

Sun Peaks Resort said the road to Sun Peaks is only open to full-time residents of the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The resort also said it is open to visitors who are already in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagbc wildfire map tagEmbleton Mountain tagEmbleton Mountain wildfire tagSun Peaks road closed tagSun Peaks road closed to visitors tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers