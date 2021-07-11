Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man rescued in N.S. after being pinned for eight hours under off-road vehicle

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 10:47 am
King District RCMP is investigating after a serious off-road vehicle collision on Stirling Rd. in Sunken Lake. View image in full screen
King District RCMP is investigating after a serious off-road vehicle collision on Stirling Rd. in Sunken Lake. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

A man was rescued in Nova Scotia after spending eight hours pinned under an off-road vehicle.

RCMP were called just after 7 a.m. on Saturday to Stirling Road in Sunken Lake, N.S.

Read more: N.S. man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after ATV rollover

First responders found an off-road vehicle, which had been travelling on Stirling Road, had crashed into a ditch.

The man had been pinned under the machine for about eight hours before being able to call for help.

Trending Stories

“The driver of the off-road vehicle suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Halifax by Lifeflight,” RCMP said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads' ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads
ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads – Apr 5, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagHalifax tagCollision tagaccident tagOff-road vehicle tagoff-road vehicle accident tagSunken Lake NS tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers