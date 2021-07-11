Man rescued in N.S. after being pinned for eight hours under off-road vehicle

A man was rescued in Nova Scotia after spending eight hours pinned under an off-road vehicle.
RCMP were called just after 7 a.m. on Saturday to Stirling Road in Sunken Lake, N.S.
First responders found an off-road vehicle, which had been travelling on Stirling Road, had crashed into a ditch.
The man had been pinned under the machine for about eight hours before being able to call for help.
“The driver of the off-road vehicle suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Halifax by Lifeflight,” RCMP said in a news release.
The investigation is ongoing.
