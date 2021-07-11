Collision at construction zone on N.S. highways sends four to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A serious collision at a Nova Scotia highway construction zone sent a driver and three construction workers to hospital.

Digby RCMP were called at 8:15 a.m. Saturday to Highway 101 in Smith’s Cove.

Police say a car had been driving on the highway when it entered a construction zone and began slowing down. At that point, the car was struck from behind by an SUV travelling in the same direction.

The collision injured three workers at the scene. Two of the injured construction workers drove themselves to the hospital.

A third worker suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The person was later airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

The SUV driver also had to be transported to hospital by ambulance.

Meanwhile, RCMP say the driver of the initial car suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

