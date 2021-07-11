Menu

Canada

Collision at construction zone on N.S. highways sends four to hospital

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 10:48 am
Digby RCMP is investigating after a serious motor vehicle collision in a construction zone on Highway 101 in Smith’s Cove, N.S. View image in full screen
Digby RCMP is investigating after a serious motor vehicle collision in a construction zone on Highway 101 in Smith’s Cove, N.S. File / Global News

A serious collision at a Nova Scotia highway construction zone sent a driver and three construction workers to hospital.

Digby RCMP were called at 8:15 a.m. Saturday to Highway 101 in Smith’s Cove.

Read more: Halifax worker taken to hospital after falling in 30-foot deep construction site

Police say a car had been driving on the highway when it entered a construction zone and began slowing down. At that point, the car was struck from behind by an SUV travelling in the same direction.

The collision injured three workers at the scene. Two of the injured construction workers drove themselves to the hospital.

Trending Stories

A third worker suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The person was later airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Story continues below advertisement

The SUV driver also had to be transported to hospital by ambulance.

Meanwhile, RCMP say the driver of the initial car suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia RCMP asking motorists to slow down at construction zones' Nova Scotia RCMP asking motorists to slow down at construction zones
Nova Scotia RCMP asking motorists to slow down at construction zones – Aug 5, 2016
