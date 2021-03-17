Menu

Canada

Halifax worker taken to hospital after falling in 30-foot deep construction site

By Karla Renic Global News
An ambulance is seen at a construction site on Cogswell Street in Halifax on March 17.
An ambulance is seen at a construction site on Cogswell Street in Halifax on March 17. Global News

On Wednesday morning, an industrial accident brought emergency crews to a construction site near Cogswell Street in Halifax.

According to Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire, crews responded to the incident just before 10:20 a.m.

A worker fell from a ladder into the construction site, 30 feet below ground.

“(The) patient was involved in preparation of reinforcing rebar for the next phase of construction at the time of the accident,” said Peter Andrews with Halifax Fire.

“HRFE responded with their Technical Rescue Team who packaged the patient in a rescue basket and removed them from the foundation location with the assistance of a worksite crane,” he said in the email.

Read more: Halifax construction leaves some intersections ‘impassable’ for wheelchairs and elderly, advocate says

Story continues below advertisement

The worker, who suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, was handed over to Emergency Health Services.

In an email statement, the Nova Scotia Department of Labour told Global News it is investigating the incident.

“A stop work order has been issued on the equipment involved in the incident,” it said. “Our inspection is ongoing. We have no further information to share at this time.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
