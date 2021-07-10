1 seriously injured after collision sends car into Port Moody home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Port Moody police pulled a man from a burning car Friday night, after a two-vehicle collision sent one of the cars crashing into someone’s home.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the Glenayere neighbourhood.

Officers were responding to an unrelated call when they heard the crash, police said.

According to police, a blue Saturn and a black Ford both lost control; the Saturn hit a parked vehicle and then careened into a residential property.

The car’s engine caught fire, but an officer and a neighbour were able to put it out with fire extinguishers.

“He’s very lucky,” the neighbour, who gave his name as Jack, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“I did see all the airbags had pretty much deployed,”

Firefighters and paramedics attended, and the driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The other driver was unhurt.

Police said speed and “driving behaviour” were being investigated as factors in the crash.

Jack said the area, which is on a corner at the bottom of a hill, is popular with street racers.