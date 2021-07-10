Menu

Crime

1 seriously injured after collision sends car into Port Moody home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 6:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Port Moody collision sends car into house' Port Moody collision sends car into house
Police say a man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash that sent one of the cars into someone's home in Port Moody on Friday night. Speed and driving behaviour are being investigated as contributing factors.

Port Moody police pulled a man from a burning car Friday night, after a two-vehicle collision sent one of the cars crashing into someone’s home.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the Glenayere neighbourhood.

Officers were responding to an unrelated call when they heard the crash, police said.

According to police, a blue Saturn and a black Ford both lost control; the Saturn hit a parked vehicle and then careened into a residential property.

The car’s engine caught fire, but an officer and a neighbour were able to put it out with fire extinguishers.

“He’s very lucky,” the neighbour, who gave his name as Jack, told Global News.

“I did see all the airbags had pretty much deployed,”

Firefighters and paramedics attended, and the driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The other driver was unhurt.

Police said speed and “driving behaviour” were being investigated as factors in the crash.

Jack said the area, which is on a corner at the bottom of a hill, is popular with street racers.

