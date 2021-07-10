28-year-old suffers ‘life-altering’ injuries when struck by CTrain at Stampede station

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police responded to a serious injury after a pedestrian collision early Saturday morning in the Victoria Park/Stampede CTrain tunnel.

Police said a 28-year-old man was in the tunnel to the north of the station when he was struck by a southbound CTrain at around 3 a.m.

“Alcohol impairment on the part of the pedestrian is considered a factor in this collision,” police said in a news release.

He suffered “serious, life-threatening and life-altering injuries,” according to police.

Calgary Transit Peace Officers helped him on scene until firefighters and EMS personnel arrived. The man was taken to hospital where he remained in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

The operator of the train was not physically injured, police said.

CPS is urging people to be cautious around CTrain platforms and tracks.