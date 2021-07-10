Menu

Traffic

28-year-old suffers ‘life-altering’ injuries when struck by CTrain at Stampede station

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 4:45 pm
A four-car CTrain is shown in this photo from the Calgary Transit Twitter account. View image in full screen
A four-car CTrain is shown in this photo from the Calgary Transit Twitter account. Twitter / @CalgaryTransit

Calgary police responded to a serious injury after a pedestrian collision early Saturday morning in the Victoria Park/Stampede CTrain tunnel.

Police said a 28-year-old man was in the tunnel to the north of the station when he was struck by a southbound CTrain at around 3 a.m.

“Alcohol impairment on the part of the pedestrian is considered a factor in this collision,” police said in a news release.

Read more: CTrain driver shares rare perspective following string of tragic incidents

He suffered “serious, life-threatening and life-altering injuries,” according to police.

Calgary Transit Peace Officers helped him on scene until firefighters and EMS personnel arrived. The man was taken to hospital where he remained in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

The operator of the train was not physically injured, police said.

CPS is urging people to be cautious around CTrain platforms and tracks.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police, Calgary Transit, CTrain, CTrain Station, Stampede Station, alcohol impairment, pedestrian collision, ctrain tracks, ctrain tunnel, man struck by Ctrain

