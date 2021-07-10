COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 1 new death, 42 new cases on eve of reopening

Saskatchewan health officials reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Saturday, the day before the province is set to remove all remaining public health restrictions.
Saturday’s reported death brings the total up to 572 in the province.
The far north east region reported the most new cases with nine, followed by Regina where eight new cases were reported.
‘Stark’ difference between those unvaccinated, fully vaccinated for COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier
In hospital, 61 patients have COVID-19, with nine receiving intensive care.
Across Saskatchewan, 414 cases are considered active, and 30 recoveries were logged on Saturday.
Since the province’s last update on Friday, 15,623 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. In Saskatchewan, 549,537 residents are fully vaccinated.View link »
