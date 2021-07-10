SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 1 new death, 42 new cases on eve of reopening

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 4:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Regina businesses adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted' Regina businesses adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted
All COVID-19 restrictions in Saskatchewan are almost set to be lifted and that has some Regina business owners adjusting their game plans.

Saskatchewan health officials reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Saturday, the day before the province is set to remove all remaining public health restrictions.

Saturday’s reported death brings the total up to 572 in the province.

Read more: City of Saskatoon to continue using some COVID-19 restrictions after Step 3 reopening

The far north east region reported the most new cases with nine, followed by Regina where eight new cases were reported.

Click to play video: '‘Stark’ difference between those unvaccinated, fully vaccinated for COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier' ‘Stark’ difference between those unvaccinated, fully vaccinated for COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier
‘Stark’ difference between those unvaccinated, fully vaccinated for COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier

In hospital, 61 patients have COVID-19, with nine receiving intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Saskatchewan, 414 cases are considered active, and 30 recoveries were logged on Saturday.

Read more: Canada has ‘a practical and a moral duty’ to fight COVID-19 around the world: Freeland

Since the province’s last update on Friday, 15,623 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. In Saskatchewan, 549,537 residents are fully vaccinated.

