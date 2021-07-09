Another person dies from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, 36 new cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government announced one more death from COVID-19 on Friday and 36 new cases, bringing the total number of provincial infections to 49,198 cases, of which 7,667 are variants of concern.

The death was reported in the northwest zone in the 80-plus age group.

As for new COVID-19 cases, four are in the far northwest, four are in the far northeast, three are in the northwest, five are in the north-central, two are in the northeast, four are in Saskatoon, five are in Regina, four are in the southwest and four are in the southeast.

Ten Saskatchewan residents out-of-province tested positive for COVID-19.

The province says one new case is pending residence information.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 48,224 recoveries from the virus and 403 cases are considered active.

The province says 61 people remain in hospital, with 51 people receiving inpatient care and 10 people in intensive care. Four people in the ICU are in Regina and four are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 45 — 3.7 new cases per 100,000.

The province says 2,544 COVID-19 tests were processed on Thursday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 932,412.

An additional 12,678 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. It brings the total number of administered vaccines to 1,273,245.

The province says over half a million Saskatchewan residents are fully vaccinated.

Seventy-two per cent of residents aged 12 and older have also received their first dose and 53 per cent of those are fully vaccinated.

1:52 Regina businesses adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted Regina businesses adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted