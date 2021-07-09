Over 80% of Waterloo Region adults have received 1 jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

More than 80 per cent of residents over the age of 18 in the area have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Waterloo Region’s vaccine distribution task force’s Friday update.

A total of 80.12 of adults and 67. 86 per cent of all area residents have gotten a jab of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 48.37 per cent of adults and 39.18 per cent of the entire population are fully vaccinated.

The agency says there have now been 626,836 vaccinations given, an increase of 6,128 over its Thursday report.

There were actually 9,489 vaccinations in the area on Thursday but the day’s report also contained a large discrepancy between the two totals in the other direction.

The numbers are expected to jump this weekend when a “Hockey Hub” clinic is held at the Bingemans Conference Centre.

The task force is hoping 20,000 vaccinations are provided at the clinic but as of Friday morning, there were still thousands of appointments available.

The site will also be open to walk-ins who have yet to receive a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Waterloo Public Health reported two more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, pushing the death toll in the area to 277, with 12 of those coming over the first nine days in July.

“The individuals were a male in his 60s and a male in his 80s,” Waterloo Region’s medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated.

“I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of each individual.”

The agency also reported another 46 positive tests for the coronavirus, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 17,950.

This raises the rolling seven-day average daily number of new cases to 40.4, well below the 51.9 reported a week earlier.

Another 50 people were also cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases in the region to 17,358.

The number of active cases has dropped by eight to 307, which is where things stood two days ago but well below the total (392) announced last Friday.

We are down to 30 people in area hospitals, including 20 who are in need of intensive care. Both numbers took a health decline from Thursday’s disclosure of 42 in hospital and 24 in intensive care units.

On Thursday there were 210 cases reported, with 194 on Wednesday and 244 on Tuesday.

According to Friday’s report, 50 cases were recorded in Waterloo, 24 each in Peel Region and Grey Bruce, 22 in Toronto and 10 in Halton Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report.

The discrepancies between the provincial and municipal numbers stem from the fact that they collect their data at different points of the day.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,237 as nine more deaths were recorded.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues