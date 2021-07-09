Justin Trudeau expected to announce funding for Surrey to Langley SkyTrain project

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is still in B.C. Friday and is expected to make an announcement in Surrey at 11 a.m. PT.

Trudeau is expected to make a “public transit announcement” and there is speculation it will be hundreds of millions of dollars for the SkyTrain expansion to Langley from Surrey.

Joining Trudeau will be Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna, British Columbia Premier John Horgan, British Columbia Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming, British Columbia Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, City of Langley Mayor Val van den Broek, and TransLink Interim CEO Gigi Chen-Kuo.

The provincial and TransLink portions of the SkyTrain project have already been committed.

3:36 Decision BC: BC NDP promise Skytain extension, BC Liberals pledge to help small businesses Decision BC: BC NDP promise Skytain extension, BC Liberals pledge to help small businesses – Oct 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Current funding for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion will only take the line six stops from King George Station to 166th Street in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood.

Langley Mayor Val van den Broek said in June the final piece of the puzzle to get the trains out to 203 Street in her city is a funding commitment from the federal government.

Trudeau’s announcement will be live-streamed on BC1, on the website above and on the Global BC Facebook page.