Child care, housing the focus as prime minister, federal NDP leader visit B.C

COQUITLAM, B.C. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh are in different regions of British Columbia today holding meetings and making announcements.

Trudeau is scheduled to start the day behind closed doors in Metro Vancouver discussing B.C.’s wildfires and recent punishing heat wave with members of his cabinet’s Incident Response Group.

He is to spend much of the rest of the day in Coquitlam, where he is to join B.C. Premier John Horgan for an announcement about early learning and child care.

The prime minister is also holding an afternoon meeting with the mayor of Lytton and Indigenous leaders from that Fraser Canyon community to discuss recovery from a wildfire that destroyed the village last week.

B.C. is the third province on Trudeau’s cross-country tour, following visits to Alberta and Saskatchewan, while Singh launches his own tour, starting on Vancouver Island.

Singh and local New Democrat member of Parliament Alistair MacGregor are set to make an announcement in Duncan about the party’s housing plan.