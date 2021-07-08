Menu

Politics

Child care, housing the focus as prime minister, federal NDP leader visit B.C

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2021 11:46 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Alberta meeting with province's political leaders
The prime minister was in Alberta Wednesday -- prompting fresh rumors of an impending election. Justin Trudeau was participating in campaign-style meetings and photo ops -- leading many to believe an election call is imminent. Julia Wong reports.

COQUITLAM, B.C. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh are in different regions of British Columbia today holding meetings and making announcements.

Trudeau is scheduled to start the day behind closed doors in Metro Vancouver discussing B.C.’s wildfires and recent punishing heat wave with members of his cabinet’s Incident Response Group.

'Elected leaders work hard for them every single day': Trudeau responds to questions over future election
‘Elected leaders work hard for them every single day’: Trudeau responds to questions over future election

He is to spend much of the rest of the day in Coquitlam, where he is to join B.C. Premier John Horgan for an announcement about early learning and child care.

Read more: Trudeau stays silent on possible summer election, says government is focused on its work

The prime minister is also holding an afternoon meeting with the mayor of Lytton and Indigenous leaders from that Fraser Canyon community to discuss recovery from a wildfire that destroyed the village last week.

Singh demands concrete action to end racism
Singh demands concrete action to end racism – Jun 10, 2021

B.C. is the third province on Trudeau’s cross-country tour, following visits to Alberta and Saskatchewan, while Singh launches his own tour, starting on Vancouver Island.

Singh and local New Democrat member of Parliament Alistair MacGregor are set to make an announcement in Duncan about the party’s housing plan.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
