Man charged with breaking into 23 homes across Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing a long-list of charges following a months-long break-in spree across Winnipeg.

Police began what they say was an extensive, investigation after the first break in at a home on Talon Bay last October.

Police say investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for 23 three break-ins at homes across the city that ended in an arrest following a break in at a home on Bridgeland Drive South Monday.

Police say 59-year-old man found in possession of stolen property from the last break-in was taken into in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue Monday.

Members of the Property Crimes Unit have arrested Allen Lambert, 59, after an extensive investigation involving 23 break-ins that occurred to residential properties across Winnipeg over the past nine months. Media release: https://t.co/laABpyH7q2 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 8, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The man is believed to have caused $23,000 in damage and made off with nearly $119,000 in stolen property during the break-in spree.

The suspect is charged with 19 counts of break enter and theft, as well as four counts of break and enter with intent.

Read more: Winnipeg man faces murder charges in assault on teen Sunday morning

He has been detained in police custody.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

2:54 Protecting yourself from porch pirates Protecting yourself from porch pirates – Dec 3, 2020