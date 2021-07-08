Man charged with breaking into 23 homes across Winnipeg

A Winnipeg man is facing a long-list of charges following a months-long break-in spree across Winnipeg.
Police began what they say was an extensive, investigation after the first break in at a home on Talon Bay last October.
Police say investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for 23 three break-ins at homes across the city that ended in an arrest following a break in at a home on Bridgeland Drive South Monday.
Police say 59-year-old man found in possession of stolen property from the last break-in was taken into in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue Monday.
The man is believed to have caused $23,000 in damage and made off with nearly $119,000 in stolen property during the break-in spree.
The suspect is charged with 19 counts of break enter and theft, as well as four counts of break and enter with intent.
He has been detained in police custody.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
