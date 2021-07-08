Demolition of Saint-Lambert Anglican church upheld, residents vow to continue fight

A group of people who live in Saint-Lambert are expressing disappointment and anger as the demolition of an old Anglican church there has come one step closer to reality.

By a 6-2 vote Wednesday night, Saint-Lambert city council upheld the demolition of the 135-year-old building near Saint-Lambert’s downtown.

“In terms of urban development, that’s pure nonsense,” said Saint-Lambert Historical Society member Pierre Senecal.

“I feel that the council is not making responsible decisions,” said area resident Janet Sader.

The duo is part of a coalition of citizens that has been fighting to stop a developer’s plan to replace the dilapidated Anglican church with a new commercial building. The building would include office space, an underground parking garage and possibly a restaurant.

They appealed a June decision to raze the building by the city’s demolition committee. They also held a demonstration outside city hall Monday night, but council has not voted in their favour.

“It’s less green spaces and an ugly building, brand-new building that has nothing to do with, in harmony with the residential area,” said Senecal.

The city owned the building for two decades before the current owner acquired it. During those years it fell into complete disrepair.

“It’s the city’s fault in the end because they acquired it 20 years ago and they didn’t put one cent into preserving it,” said Loïc Blancquaert, one of the two city councillors to vote against the demolition.

Excavation for the building’s underground parking garage will take place right next to Denis Lecomte’s century-old home. He worries the digging could cause extensive structural damage to his home. He even fears a possible collapse.

“We are afraid about that,” Lecomte told Global News.

Council said developer Stéphane Boivin will have 90 days to demolish the building and 18 months to create the new one. He and his group must also preserve parts of the old structure, and have agreed to pay $500,000 to the city if any of those conditions are not met.

“It’s specific. You need to save this and this and this and this and that. Look, I need to work with an architect who specializes in heritage,” Boivin told Global News.

He said his group would work to save as much of the building as possible, including bricks and church windows. He said the interior is in very bad condition.

The citizens say they do not trust the developers.

“No one will control them. There is no watchdog,” said Senecal, expressing concern that there would be no penalty if Boivin does not hold up his end of the bargain.

Boivin asks residents to give him an opportunity to prove himself.

“Give us a chance to deliver. We will deliver. You know, it’s my neighbourhood. You know, I’m not going to to do something stupid in my neighbourhood,” he said.

Meanwhile in a press release, Saint-Lambert Mayor Pierre Brodeau said the new building will be “positive” for the area’s economy, and will “create richness and contribute to the vitality of downtown.”

He said the project will become a proud part of his legacy.

Senecal, however, was not convinced.

“We’re very pessimistic,” said Senecal.

Given the building’s historic value, Quebec’s Culture Ministry still needs to approve the demolition before it can become a reality. That is who the group of concerned citizens will appeal to next.