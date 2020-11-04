Fate of century-old Saint-Lambert Anglican church remains undecided

Send this page to someone via email

The building known as the former Anglican church on Elm street in Saint-Lambert has been in a state of disrepair for more than 20 years.

Fenced off from the public, the century-old building is literally falling apart in front of the eyes of nearby residents.

Denis Lecompte, who neighbours the lot, is worried about what will become of the former church.

According to the city, it is slated to become a commercial building space.

“We are close to a final project,” Mayor Pierre Brodeur said.

The city’s Urban Planning Advisory Committee (UPAC) is reviewing the latest building proposal.

Six renditions of the project have been tabled since the city sold the land to a developer in 2016 with plans to restore the heritage site.

The latest proposal would see the building only partially restored to its former glory.

The city said its original restoration plan was unrealistic, according to the mayor, because of the deteriorated shape of the building.

The church will be dismantled and rebuilt with as much of the original material as possible, Brodeur said.

Wooden beam arches and stained-glass windows will be restored and kept for the final project according to an arrangement with the developer, Brodeur said.

The latest rendition would see the former church and Masonic temple turned into an “urban market and co-working space.”

It would also have a 14-car underground garage.

Lecompte is discouraged by the way the city has dealt with the project.

He has several concerns about the future of the space.

“For the last three years we have not gotten a clear answer to what exactly will come of this building,” Lecompte said.

Increased traffic and a towering annex atop the building are only some of his main worries.

Pierre Senecal, a member of Saint-Lambert’s historical society, also has his reservations about the fate of one of the oldest buildings in the city.

“They will use a brand new building and we will have little to nothing of the old Anglican church,” Senecal said.

He also worries about construction and how it will affect the historical homes nearby.

“These homes have no solid foundation — it’s a threat to them,” he said.

Senecal would like to see the building demolished and turned into green space.

The mayor disagrees, saying the new building will bring new life to the downtown core as well as more revenue.

“It’s impossible to make everyone happy but this a good for the city,” Brodeur said.

The redevelopment project is estimated to cost $15 million, according to the city.

Saint-Lambert city council is expected to hold a vote on the latest proposal at its next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 16.

