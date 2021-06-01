Saint-Lambert residents quick to appeal decision on century-old Anglican church

For three decades, the former St-Barnabas Anglican Church in Saint-Lambert on the South Shore has been falling apart. The structure built in 1886 is now surrounded by a metal construction fence with padlocks on the wooden door to prevent anyone from entering.

Saint-Lambert’s demolition committee voted by videoconference Monday night in favour of a demolition permit for the decrepit 19th century building located on Elm Street. The decision was made by a two to one majority. City Councillor for district 5, Loïc Blancquaert voted against it because he noticed that there was a lot of opposition from citizens.

He said at a public consultation for the proposed development “the majority of people who expressed themselves at that moment said they were against the project.”

The land now owned by a private developer is set to become a commercial building with an underground garage. According to Blancquaert, the original plan was to restore the former church, but now only certain artifacts like stained glass windows, arches and bricks will be preserved. The rest will be torn down.

“There’s no respect for the continuity of the city and its buildings that have been here for over a century,” said Saint-Lambert resident Janet Sader, who has lived in the area since 1974.

Residents like Sader have tried over the past several years to get the municipality to restore the historic building.

Saint-Lambert owned the property for nearly 20 years before selling to the latest owner. Advocates are blaming the city for neglecting the building during its ownership, allowing it to reach its current state.

“The main fault here is the city who bought it like 20 years ago and did nothing to preserve it,” said Blancquaert.

A frustrated yet persistent Sader told Global News, “I’m not even angry, I’m very tired of all this politics but I’m not hopeless.”

She still thinks the building can be saved. Sader is calling on the provincial government to protect the site under Quebec’s Cultural Property Act.

Citizens against the proposed development have 10 days to send a written objection to the city of Saint-Lambert.

The developer and city were not available for an interview by deadline.