Saint-Lambert reaches agreement to limit noise levels from events at Parc Jean-Drapeau

A trilateral agreement aimed at reducing noise levels during music festivals at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île-Ste-Hélène has been reached between the Parc Jean-Drapeau Society — a Montreal paramunicipal organization — the south shore city of Saint-Lambert and event promoter L’Aréna des Canadiens inc.

Under the deal, a fixed noise limit has been set and will be measured near the Olympic Basin. According to a statement on the city of Saint-Lambert website, the control point is located at a mid-way point between the new amphitheatre at Parc Jean-Drapeau and Riverside Street in Saint-Lambert.

Residents of the south shore town have complained for years about noise coming from the island during music festivals with some saying it would cause their windows to shake, while others complained it was a source of stress.

South shore residents complain of noise from Parc Jean-Drapeau

Saint-Lambert city officials say the agreed-upon limit will ensure that the noise levels perceived in residential neighborhoods from musical events in the park will be roughly equivalent, in terms of intensity, to noise levels normally measured in the area when there are no concerts.

Both Parc-Jean Drapeau and the promoter have said they will respect government guidelines when it comes to low-frequency noises.

Saint-Lambert will be receiving weekly sound reports from data collected at the monitoring station to ensure compliance.

Furthermore, there will be a limit of 19 days of major events between May 1 and the first Monday of September, including a maximum of 15 after July 1.

Major events coming under the purview of the five-year deal include Osheaga, Heavy MTL, Lasso and IleSoniq, as well as, any event that attracts more than 20,000 spectators a day.

Also, all music events will end no later than 11 p.m.

Both the City of Montreal and Saint-Lambert said they’re happy with the new deal.

“We are pleased to come to an agreement that satisfies all parties that ensures the maintenance of major events with multiple economic and social benefits, while protecting the quality of life of residents of Saint-Lambert,” said Montreal executive committee member Jean-François Parenteau in a written statement.

Saint-Lambert Mayor Pierre Brodeur noted the agreement means an end to legal proceedings between the parties with a court date scheduled for next month.

Brodeur said a negotiated solution is always preferable to a confrontation before the courts.

He added he’s hopeful the new agreement will bring a lasting solution.

“We intend to work closely with the other parties for the effective implementation of this agreement which, we hope, will definitively resolve this problem,” he said.