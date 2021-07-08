COVID-19: 11 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday, bringing the local total caseload up to 12,316, including 252 deaths.

Local public health also reported six new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 4,940, including 26 that are active.

Five of the new cases are among people under 17 years old in Bracebridge, while two are in Barrie, one is in Gravenhurst, one is in Innisfil, one is in Midland and another is in Penetanguishene.

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and one is under investigation.

Meanwhile, 66 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 37 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,316 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,585 — have recovered, while 10 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 210 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 546,621, including 9,228 deaths.