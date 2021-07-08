SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 11 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 5:30 pm
WATCH: More than 50 per cent of the adults in Ontario are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday, bringing the local total caseload up to 12,316, including 252 deaths.

Local public health also reported six new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 4,940, including 26 that are active.

Read more: 6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Five of the new cases are among people under 17 years old in Bracebridge, while two are in Barrie, one is in Gravenhurst, one is in Innisfil, one is in Midland and another is in Penetanguishene.

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and one is under investigation.

Meanwhile, 66 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 37 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Of the region’s total 12,316 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,585 — have recovered, while 10 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 210 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 546,621, including 9,228 deaths.

