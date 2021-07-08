Ontario reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 210 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial case total now stands at 546,621.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,228 as four more deaths were reported.

According to Thursday’s report, 52 cases were recorded in Waterloo, 18 in Toronto, 23 in Peel Region, 19 in Hamilton and 17 in Grey Bruce.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 15 new cases in the provincial report.

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, more than 16.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 268,884 vaccines (25,625 for a first shot and 243,259 for a second shot) in the last day.

Story continues below advertisement

There are more than 6 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 51.1 per cent of the adult (18+) population. First dose adult coverage stands at 78.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, 535,577 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 231 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Thursday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 1,816 — down from the previous day when it was at 1,841.

The seven-day average has now reached 234, which is up from yesterday’s at 216.

The government said 25,857 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 10,801 tests awaiting results. A total of 16,119,029 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Thursday hit 0.8 per cent, which down from the previous day at 0.9.

Ontario reported 194 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by seven from the previous day) with 215 patients in intensive care units (down by five) and 145 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 10).

Story continues below advertisement

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now named by WHO as “Delta” and was first detected in India).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 144,569 variant cases, which is up by 231 since the previous day.

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,436 variant cases, which is up by 16 since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 4,696 variant cases, which is up by 46 since the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2 VOC: 2,285 variant cases, which is up by 63 since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.