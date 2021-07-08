Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Royal Military College of Canada appoints first female commandant

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 4:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Royal Military Collage appoints first woman commandant' Royal Military Collage appoints first woman commandant
Cmdre Josee Kurtz took over the role Thursday in a change of command ceremony at the college.

The Royal Military College of Canada (RMC) held a change of command ceremony Thursday unlike any other in the school’s long history, swearing in the institution’s first female commandant.

Commodore Josee Kurtz called the appointment a tremendous leadership opportunity.

“I don’t think that there is a more noble mission than preparing the next generation of officers for the Canadian Forces,” Kurtz said in a press conference Thursday.

Read more: Sexual misconduct review of military an ‘opportunity’ for change, Canada’s top soldier says

During her time in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), Kurtz has held a number of roles, including director general of defence security and commander of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 in the Mediterranean. She joined the CAF in 1998.

Story continues below advertisement

Kurtz’s appointment comes at a strained time for the military, which has been plagued with allegations of rampant sexual misconduct. RMC has not been immune to these allegations.

Just recently, a Global News investigation found that multiple cases of sexual misconduct at the school were allegedly not taken seriously by leaders of the school.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 Royal Military College bosses downplayed need to combat sexual misconduct, ex-training head says

In 2015, a speaker named Julie Lalonde said she was cat-called and disrespected by officer cadets when she came in to speak to them about sexual assault prevention.

And a 2020 Statistics Canada poll found that 68 per cent of students experienced unwanted sexualized behaviour at military schools.

Click to play video: 'Royal Military College failed to respond to sexual misconduct: former training head' Royal Military College failed to respond to sexual misconduct: former training head
Royal Military College failed to respond to sexual misconduct: former training head – May 30, 2021

The new commandant says her appointment is a signal of a changing culture within the Canadian military.

Story continues below advertisement

“I do hope that it is a positive signal, but it’s also a signal to me, I’ll need to walk the talk. It can’t just be me riding on the fact that I’m a woman, I will need to demonstrate good leadership, I will need to demonstrate sound management and I’ll need to demonstrate that genuine care for people,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz replaces Brig.-Gen. Sebastien Bouchard, who has led the school since 2017.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RMC tagRoyal Military College of Canada tagkingston RMC tagfirst woman commandant tagRMC Commandant tagnew leadership tagnews commandant rmc tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers