Health

COVID-19: B.C. government to update long-term care visitation guidelines

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 3:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Rules relaxed for B.C. long-term care home visits' Rules relaxed for B.C. long-term care home visits
Families are welcoming new rules covering B.C.'s long-term care homes. They allow two adults and one child to visit a resident in their room, and most importantly hugging is allowed. John Hua reports – Apr 1, 2021

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide an update on provincial guidelines for visitation to long-term care homes amid COVID-19 on Thursday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to speak on what role vaccination will play in visitation.

The briefing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. PT, and Global News will carry it live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Click to play video: 'Calls for mandatory vaccination for long term care workers and facility visitors' Calls for mandatory vaccination for long term care workers and facility visitors
Calls for mandatory vaccination for long term care workers and facility visitors – Jun 10, 2021

 

The province eased restrictions at long-term care homes in April to allow for two visitors and a child in a resident's room at a time without supervision.

Read more: COVID-19: Mandatory vaccinations urged for B.C. care home staff

Communal dining and small group activities also resumed.

That came after more than 90 per cent of long-term care residents were vaccinated against COVID-19.

B.C.'s long-term care homes bore the brunt of the first waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, recording 329 outbreaks and at least 1,032 deaths.

