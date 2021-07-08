COVID-19: B.C. government to update long-term care visitation guidelines

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide an update on provincial guidelines for visitation to long-term care homes amid COVID-19 on Thursday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to speak on what role vaccination will play in visitation.

The briefing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. PT, and Global News will carry it live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

The province eased restrictions at long-term care homes in April to allow for two visitors and a child in a resident’s room at a time without supervision.

Communal dining and small group activities also resumed.

That came after more than 90 per cent of long-term care residents were vaccinated against COVID-19.

B.C.’s long-term care homes bore the brunt of the first waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, recording 329 outbreaks and at least 1,032 deaths.