Guelph unveils its 6 intersections for red-light cameras

The City of Guelph says red-light cameras being installed at six major intersections around the city will go live sometime in the fall.

Council approved the cameras last year and on Thursday, the city unveiled where they will go.

“Running a red light is more likely to cause significant injury than any other type of collision,” said Steve Anderson, the city’s manager of transportation engineering.

“Installing red-light cameras in Guelph will help decrease the severity of injuries from collisions by reducing right-angle collisions and cars running red lights.”

The city is installing the cameras at the following locations this summer.

Wellington Street East at Wyndham Street South (Ward 1)

Eramosa Road at Stevenson Street North (Ward 2)

Speedvale Avenue West at Dawson Road (Ward 3)

Imperial Road at Willow Road (Ward 4)

Scottsdale Drive at Stone Road West (Ward 5)

Clair Road West at Gordon Street (Ward 6)

The city said the locations were chosen based on previous collisions and conditions near the road such as sightlines blocked by trees or hydro poles, driveway placement, hills and overhead power cables.

Guelph is a bit late to the party on this front as red-light cameras are already being used in most major Ontario municipalities, including Toronto, Waterloo Region, Hamilton and London.

The city noted that studies show red-light violations can be cut in half within a few months of cameras being installed and right-angle collisions can be reduced by more than a quarter.

“Red-light cameras act as a deterrent,” Anderson said. “Public awareness of red-light cameras reduces aggressive driving, running of red lights and right-angle collisions leading to safer travel for everyone.”

The cameras will be live around the clock, taking pictures of vehicles entering the intersection after the signal turns red.

The city vehicles entering the intersection on a green or amber light will not be photographed, and drivers making legal right or left turns will not be issued tickets.

When vehicles are caught, the registered licence plate holder will be sent a ticket within 30 days, the city said.

The cost to set up and operate the cameras is expected to be recovered through tickets issued in 2021. There are also expected to be revenues in future years.

Staff will report back to city council with recommendations on how to use that revenue.

There is also the possibility of the city installing more cameras depending on how effective these first six cameras are.

We're installing six red-light cameras this summer−one per ward− throughout #Guelph to help decrease severity of injuries from collisions & cars running red lights. Cameras will go live sometime this fall. Details: https://t.co/0IfHw6EzYP pic.twitter.com/ST9CKo8SAb — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) July 8, 2021

