Kingston city council approves red light camera program

Kingston city councillors have voted in favour of installing up to 10 red light cameras at busy intersections.

The decision was debated long into the night around the horseshoe Tuesday, forcing council to vote to extend the meeting.

The vote passed eight to five.

Report 3, item 1, option 2 carries as amended. #ygkc pic.twitter.com/fDNyoNIciE — Kingston Meetings (@kingstonmeeting) December 4, 2019

According to the staff report presented to council, the cost to run and operate the cameras comes in at roughly $631,000 a year.

Staff also outlined that it will only take one ticket per camera per day to recoup the costs.

The city hopes to join the provincial red light camera program and have cameras installed and operational for January 2022.