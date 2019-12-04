Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston city council approves red light camera program

By Jonna Semple Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 8:02 am
.
. Global News

Kingston city councillors have voted in favour of installing up to 10 red light cameras at busy intersections.

The decision was debated long into the night around the horseshoe Tuesday, forcing council to vote to extend the meeting.

READ MORE: Kingston council ponders intersection cameras to catch red light runners

The vote passed eight to five.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the staff report presented to council, the cost to run and operate the cameras comes in at roughly $631,000 a year.

READ MORE: Ontario government clears way for municipalities to install speed cameras on local roads

Staff also outlined that it will only take one ticket per camera per day to recoup the costs.

The city hopes to join the provincial red light camera program and have cameras installed and operational for January 2022.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingstonkingston city councilRed light CamerasRed LightIntersectionsRed Light Cameras KingstonRunning A Red LightRed Light tickets
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.