Fire scorches home in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Crews battled an overnight fire in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called out shortly after midnight on Thursday to 163 Street and 109 Avenue. They arrived to see flames shooting from the roof of a two-storey home.

More than 20 firefighters were brought in to battle the blaze. It took them about an hour to contain the fire and they continue to work on putting out hot spots.

According to the Surrey Fire Service, five people were at home at the time of the incident and everyone got out safe.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

1:57 Child dead after domestic incident and house fire in Surrey Child dead after domestic incident and house fire in Surrey