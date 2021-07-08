Menu

Canada

Fire scorches home in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 11:17 am
Crews battled a fire in Surrey on July 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Crews battled a fire in Surrey on July 8, 2021. Shane MacKichan

Crews battled an overnight fire in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called out shortly after midnight on Thursday to 163 Street and 109 Avenue. They arrived to see flames shooting from the roof of a two-storey home.

Read more: Two people, including five-year-old child, dead following Surrey, B.C. house fire

More than 20 firefighters were brought in to battle the blaze. It took them about an hour to contain the fire and they continue to work on putting out hot spots.

According to the Surrey Fire Service, five people were at home at the time of the incident and everyone got out safe.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagSurrey fire tagSurrey house fire tagFraser Heights tagSurrey Fire Service tagFraser Heights fire tagFraser Heights house fire tag

