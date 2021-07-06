Two people, including five-year-old child, dead following Surrey B.C. house fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to the scene of a house fire in Surrey B.C. Monday night.

Surrey RCMP said two people, including a five-year-old child, are dead.

Police were initially called around 9:15 p.m. to a report of a 42-year-old woman stabbed at the home in the 15400-block of 94 Avenue.

The woman, who was seriously injured police said, was able to flee the home and call 911 but the five-year-old child remained inside the home.

“The suspect in the stabbing, who is known to the victims, allegedly set a fire inside the residence and left the scene in a red Subaru prior to police arrival,” police said in a release.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and tragically located the child deceased inside, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the child’s death is still under investigation.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. Coquitlam RCMP received a report of a man jumping from the Port Mann Bridge.

Police said the man is presumed deceased and is believed to be the suspect in the stabbing and fire in Surrey. His vehicle was found on the bridge and Coquitlam RCMP is conducting a search for the man in the Fraser River.

This incident does not appear to be a random act, police said.

“This is a heartbreaking incident, and many people in the community, including first responders, will feel the impact of this tragedy,” Sgt. Elenore Sturko, Surrey RCMP media relations officer said in a release. “We express our condolences to the families involved, and encourage anyone who is struggling with this news to reach out for support from their healthcare provider.”

Neighbour has shared this video shortly after fire erupted, thinks it started in the back of the home. @GlobalBC @BC1 @CKNW https://t.co/hqSBpYpaSA pic.twitter.com/tCujvCQL6x — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) July 6, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. Emergency Health Services said six ambulances were sent to the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Surrey RCMP on the scene of a police investigation involving a house fire at 154A st & 94 Ave in Fleetwood last night, large flames shooting from home around 9:30pm. @GlobalBC @BC1 @CKNW pic.twitter.com/Ra38guU9mq — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) July 6, 2021

Shots rang out just after 9 p.m. Monday near 156 Street and 83 Avenue and early reports indicate bullets were shot at a home and a vehicle, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Surrey RCMP say Monday night shooting connected to current gang conflict

A dark-coloured Chrysler 300 was seen speeding away from the scene and officers then found the same vehicle torched near 194 Street and 16 Avenue.

More to come.

0:49 Two homes badly damaged in suspicious Surrey fire Two homes badly damaged in suspicious Surrey fire – May 9, 2021