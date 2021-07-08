Menu

Crime

Closing arguments expected to begin in case of teacher charged in Toronto student’s drowning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2021 6:09 am
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto teacher who led fatal canoe trip faces cross-examination. Catherine McDonald reports – Jun 29, 2021

Closing arguments are expected to begin today in the case of a Toronto teacher charged after a student drowned during a school canoeing trip.

Nicholas Mills has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death in the drowning of 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry.

Prosecutors allege Mills neglected or ignored safety rules in planning and leading the July 2017 trip to Algonquin Provincial Park.

Read more: Toronto teen student would not have drowned if he wore a life jacket, teacher acknowledges at trial

The teacher has acknowledged he did not follow some rules he felt did not align with industry standards or common practice.

But he has maintained the trip was safe, and had stricter safety requirements in place than similar excursions in the private sector.

Story continues below advertisement

Court has heard Perry and more than a dozen others had failed a mandatory swimming test held before the trip, and was not wearing a life jacket to swim when he drowned.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
