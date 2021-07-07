FC Edmonton sign striker as club prepares for match against HFX Wanderers

Send this page to someone via email

Amid a rare six-day break between games, FC Edmonton has looked to Germany to add a new striker as the soccer club tries to extend its unbeaten streak when it plays Halifax on Saturday.

The Canadian Premier League team announced Tuesday it had signed forward Matthew Durrans to a contract for the remainder of the 2021 season.

“Matt is a Canadian striker who left for Germany at a young age and became a professional player in one of the best football developmental countries in the world,” FC Edmonton head coach Alan Koch said in a news release. “He is well-educated in the 1860 Munich system and we are excited to welcome him to FC Edmonton.

“We look forward to integrating him into the team as quickly as possible.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We look forward to integrating him into the team as quickly as possible."

Koch did not provide a timeline for when the 22-year-old Vancouver native may see action with the Eddies.

“I am very excited to be joining FC Edmonton after playing for eight years in Germany,” Durrans said.

“This is a great opportunity to play in my home country, to be part of the CPL and to progress my professional career.”

Between 2018 and 2021, with 1860 Munich II in Germany’s Oberliga Bayern Süd, Durrans scored eight goals and assisted on five others while appearing in 35 games.

After losing their opening match of the season, the Eddies have gone unbeaten in their past two games to improve their record to 1-1-1.

FC Edmonton will take on the HFX Wanderers on Saturday.

