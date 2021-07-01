Menu

Canada

Late strikes see FC Edmonton win 2-0 over Forge FC Thursday night

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 1, 2021 11:43 pm
The game ball sits on a pedestal ahead of the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, April 27, 2019. View image in full screen
The game ball sits on a pedestal ahead of the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, April 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

A pair of late goals Thursday night saw FC Edmonton secure the club’s first win of the season, and first win since the team’s inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League.

The Eddies won 2-0 over Forge FC at IG Field in Winnipeg thanks to late strikes from midfielder Ramón Soria and defender Jeannot Esua.

Esua put the ball in the net in stoppage time. Goalkeeper Connor James earned the clean sheet for Edmonton.

The win is the Eddies’ first under new coach Alan Koch.

READ MORE: FC Edmonton coach sees Canada Day match against Forge FC as chance ‘to grow’ 

FC Edmonton’s record on the season now improves to 1-0-1 while Forge FC, who won the CPL championship last season, fall to 0-0-2.

While FC Edmonton outshot Forge FC 13 to 8 and had four shots on target as compared to two from Forge FC, the Hamilton side dominated in possession at 58.8 per cent.

FC Edmonton’s next match will be Sunday against York United.

