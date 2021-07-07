Mosquitoes making life difficult for Reginans

Send this page to someone via email

In Regina, the mosquitoes are out in alarming numbers in 2021.

According to a City of Regina report, the number of mosquitoes caught in city wide traps last week was nearly 50 times the amount caught in 2020 for the same week.

Read more: Mosquito population multiplying in Regina

This time last year, there were only 6 mosquitoes per City of Regina trap, while this year that number skyrocketed to 293.

“I mean it doesn’t surprise me,” Regina resident Amir Said (SIGH-ED) said. “I walk by the lake all the time, pretty much every evening and I’m always getting bit by them,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The extreme spike in mosquito numbers has made being outdoors for some families almost unbearable.

“When summer comes we try to be with our kids as much as we can,” Regina resident Cesar Suarez said. “After six o’clock you just can’t be outside, my kids are covered in mosquito bites,” he said.

Citizens can do their part to quell the ever-growing population of the pesky insects.

“Everybody who has their own properties at ground level, make sure there’s no stagnant water laying around their property,” Regina resident Don Jesse said.

If you took a straw poll, the vast majority of participants would say they dislike mosquitoes, but for Said it is utter contempt.

“I hate them, I guess you’d have to be a mosquito scientist to like them. I hate mosquitoes they’re so annoying,” Said said.

In order to still enjoy the Regina summer outdoors, residents are encouraged to use bugspray and avoid areas with standing water.