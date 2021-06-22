Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Mosquito population multiplying in Regina

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 7:32 pm
Mosquito numbers have risen in Regina in recent weeks due to heavy precipitation. View image in full screen
Mosquito numbers have risen in Regina in recent weeks due to heavy precipitation. Global News / File

The number of mosquitoes are on the rise in Regina.

The City of Regina says that last week the average count was 98 mosquitoes per trap, nearly five times the historical average for that particular week, which is 21 mosquitoes per trap.

Read more: ‘We’ve had a lot of rain’: City of Regina anticipates rise in mosquitoes

City workers are doing their best to keep the mosquito population under control.

Russell Eirich, manager of Open Space Services for the City of Regina, has pest control teams searching for mosquito hotbeds throughout the city.

Read more: Regina roads becoming increasingly treacherous with torrential downpour

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re looking at the water bodies and if we see mosquito larvae in it we’re treating it with a biological product called VectoBac. We’re trying to get the mosquito larvae before they emerge as adults,” he said.

Trending Stories

Regina residents can also do their part to minimize the mosquito population by monitoring items in their yard that may contain standing water. This can include paint cans and birdbaths, which should be emptied if full.

Click to play video: 'DIY tips to keep mosquitoes away' DIY tips to keep mosquitoes away
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRain tagRegina News tagWater tagCity of Regina tagMosquitoes tagPest Control tagstanding water tagmosquito counts tagLarvae tagregina mosquitoes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers