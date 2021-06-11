Regina roads becoming increasingly treacherous with torrential downpour

Send this page to someone via email

Regina is expected to receive 10 to 15 millimetres of rain throughout the day and the water levels are particularly high at city underpasses.

Localized flooding is occurring at multiple intersections, including Ross Avenue and Winnipeg Street.

The Regina Fire Water Rescue Team was called onto a scene at around 7 a.m. that involved a vehicle partially submerged at the Albert Street/Saskatchewan Drive underpass.

One driver was rescued and no injuries were reported.

The Regina Police Service has advised motorists to plan their routes carefully to avoid getting stuck on flooded streets, as there are several areas with high water levels.

Here are streets to avoid due to flooding (1 of 2): pic.twitter.com/3b9opmFadB — Regina Police (@reginapolice) June 11, 2021

More streets to avoid because of flooding (2 of 2): pic.twitter.com/WLfhjEKd8B — Regina Police (@reginapolice) June 11, 2021

Drivers are also asked not to enter flooded underpasses for their own safety.

