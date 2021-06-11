Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Regina roads becoming increasingly treacherous with torrential downpour

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 12:20 pm
A single vehicle is partially submerged underwater at the Albert Street/Saskatchewan Drive underpass in Regina.
A single vehicle is partially submerged underwater at the Albert Street/Saskatchewan Drive underpass in Regina. Twitter / Regina Fire Protective Services

Regina is expected to receive 10 to 15 millimetres of rain throughout the day and the water levels are particularly high at city underpasses.

Localized flooding is occurring at multiple intersections, including Ross Avenue and Winnipeg Street.

Read more: Worst flooding in over 45 years hits northwest Saskatchewan: ‘Our road is underwater’

The Regina Fire Water Rescue Team was called onto a scene at around 7 a.m. that involved a vehicle partially submerged at the Albert Street/Saskatchewan Drive underpass.

One driver was rescued and no injuries were reported.

Read more: City of Regina deals with flash flooding after rainfall

The Regina Police Service has advised motorists to plan their routes carefully to avoid getting stuck on flooded streets, as there are several areas with high water levels.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers are also asked not to enter flooded underpasses for their own safety.

More to follow.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagFlooding tagWeather tagRain tagRegina Police Service tagRegina News tagWater tagRegina tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers