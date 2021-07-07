VPD bust alleged drug operation that used condos as stash houses and taxis for deliveries

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they’ve taken millions of dollars worth of drugs off the streets in one of its biggest busts in recent memory.

Police said they seized an estimated $4-million worth of drugs and $320,000 in cash following an investigation into two “stash houses” in the city’s downtown core.

1:17 Police make massive drug bust in downtown Vancouver Police make massive drug bust in downtown Vancouver

Investigators seized about 13 kilograms of fentanyl, 11 kilograms of crystal meth, eight kilograms of benzodiazepine, and five kilograms of cocaine. Police also seized a hydraulic press, $320,000 in cash, and a firearm from units at two condo buildings.

Story continues below advertisement

“I always like to highlight that for the public and for condo owners,” VPD Supt. Lisa Byrne said, “when we have this type of operation in a condo building, you can get contamination in your pipes, hallways, et cetera.”

Police suspect the illicit operation used a unique delivery system.

1:40 Major drug bust targets Metro Vancouver gangs Major drug bust targets Metro Vancouver gangs – May 13, 2021

“These drugs were being packaged and taken via taxi to various locations throughout the city in the Lower Mainland for resale,” Byrne said.

A 52-year-old Burnaby man and a 21-year-old man from Vancouver were arrested but released pending further investigation.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP swarm Lower Mission home in suspected drug raid

Story continues below advertisement

Former VPD superintendent Kash Heed said he hopes the arrest serves as a deterrent for others.

“The great work by the police in interdicting this supply is fantastic,” he said. “But those individuals that are responsible need to be held to account.”

— With files from Emad Agahi