Health

COVID-19: Details of next step of Ontario’s reopening plan in the works, health minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2021 1:01 pm
TORONTO — Ontario’s health minister says exact details of the public health restrictions that will take effect under the next stage of the province’s reopening plan are in the works.

Restrictions on businesses and gatherings are due to roll back further in two weeks but the fine print on capacity limits and masking rules have yet to be spelled out.

Christine Elliott says the province is actively working on defining those rules and businesses will have advance notice.

Gyms, indoor dining and indoor events are permitted under that stage of the three-step plan.

Mayors from the largest municipalities in the Toronto and Hamilton areas called for clear guidance this week so that businesses and organizations can plan.

The province has reached its COVID-19 vaccination target for entering Step 3 but Elliott says Ontario needs to take a cautious approach to opening further due to the highly transmissible Delta variant that has caused virus resurgences around the world.

COVID-19: Step forward as Sunnybrook hospital begins removal of field hospital
© 2021 The Canadian Press
