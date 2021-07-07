COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 9 new cases, 8 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases and eight recoveries, bringing the local case count to 12,608 and total recoveries to 12,327.

The number of active cases climbed by one to 55.

Two more variant cases have been flagged for a total of 3,489.

The breakdown of variant cases is as follows:

3,360 cases of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first identified in the U.K.

96 cases of the Gamma (P.1) variant, first identified in Brazil

25 cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, first identified in India

two cases of the Beta (B.1.351) variant, first identified in South Africa

one case of the Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant, first identified in India

one case of the Zeta (P.2) variant, first identified in Brazil

There are also three cases listed only as B.1.617 and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,409 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 360 have been in Middlesex Centre and 335 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s Summary of COVID-19 Cases in Middlesex-London page.

Hospitalizations

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 10 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, a decrease of one from Tuesday, with fewer than five in the ICU.

Of those, no patients in acute care are from outside of the region and fewer than five in the ICU are from outside of the region. In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five.

Fewer than five staff members currently have COVID-19.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization reported no current COVID-19 cases among its patients or staff.

Institutional outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any institutional outbreaks, however, there is an outbreak tied to indoor gatherings at Christ Embassy Church at 1472 Dundas St. in London.

As of Monday, six cases were associated with the outbreak, though medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said the health unit was awaiting “a number of tests of people who were contacts.”

Anyone who attended any indoor gatherings at the church between June 20 and June 30 is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if symptoms develop.

Vaccinations and testing

As of the end of the day on July 3, 76.7 per cent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose while 34.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the region.

Information on second-dose re-booking eligibility and how to cancel appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

A one-day walk-in clinic will be held at the MLHU’s offices at Citi Plaza in downtown London between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday.

Those looking to test to see if they have COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The test positivity rate in the region fell to 0.7 per cent for the week of June 20, down from 1.2 per cent for the week of June 13.

Ontario

Ontario reported 194 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the province also reported no new deaths for the first time since Oct. 14, 2020.

The provincial case total now stands at 546,411 while the death toll remained at 9,224.

According to Wednesday’s report, 42 cases were recorded in Waterloo, 35 in Toronto, 26 in Peel Region, 16 in Hamilton and 11 in Grey Bruce.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 78.6 per cent of the adult population (18+) has had at least one dose of vaccine while 49.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More to come.