Rescheduling of 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose open to last group of Nova Scotians

Nova Scotians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before July 6 will receive an email to schedule their second dose in the coming days, the province announced Wednesday.

This is the last group of people who will receive an email to schedule or reschedule their second-dose appointment.

Anyone who receives their first dose on or after July 7 will automatically receive an email to schedule their second dose afterward. Anyone who did not provide an email or does not receive a notice can call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to schedule.

Walk-in service for first doses only is available at the Halifax Convention Centre clinic in Halifax.

