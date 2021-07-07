SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Rescheduling of 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose open to last group of Nova Scotians

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 11:39 am
Rescheduling of 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose open to last group of Nova Scotians - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Nova Scotians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before July 6 will receive an email to schedule their second dose in the coming days, the province announced Wednesday.

This is the last group of people who will receive an email to schedule or reschedule their second-dose appointment.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

Anyone who receives their first dose on or after July 7 will automatically receive an email to schedule their second dose afterward. Anyone who did not provide an email or does not receive a notice can call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to schedule.

Trending Stories

Walk-in service for first doses only is available at the Halifax Convention Centre clinic in Halifax.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia reaches vaccine milestone as Pfizer supply runs low' Nova Scotia reaches vaccine milestone as Pfizer supply runs low
Nova Scotia reaches vaccine milestone as Pfizer supply runs low
