Nova Scotia reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and eight recoveries on Tuesday.

Six of the new cases are in the central zone. Five are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel, the province said.

The other case is in the eastern zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

“The close contacts are part of a linked group of families and do not represent wide community spread,” read a release.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 44 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,146 tests the day prior.

As of Monday, 1,011,039 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 299,585 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

“Most of the cases we are seeing each day are connected to two contained clusters — one in Halifax and one in Glace Bay,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“There is no sign of community spread as a result of these clusters, but they do serve as a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated as soon as you can,” he added.

Since April 1, there have been 4,119 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 4,049 resolved cases.

