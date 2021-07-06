SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Nova Scotia reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 12:26 pm
Nova Scotia reaches vaccine milestone as Pfizer supply runs low
Nova Scotia has reached a COVID-19 vaccine milestone with one million doses now in arms. The province's supply of Pfizer, however, is running low and that means some youth who want to be immunized, may have to wait a little longer. Elizabeth McSheffrey reports.

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and eight recoveries on Tuesday.

Six of the new cases are in the central zone. Five are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel, the province said.

The other case is in the eastern zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

“The close contacts are part of a linked group of families and do not represent wide community spread,” read a release.

Read more: N.S. reports 1 new COVID-19 case, fully vaccinated Canadians from abroad allowed entry

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 44 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,146 tests the day prior.

Trending Stories

As of Monday, 1,011,039 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 299,585 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

“Most of the cases we are seeing each day are connected to two contained clusters — one in Halifax and one in Glace Bay,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in the release.

Nova Scotia reaches vaccine milestone as Pfizer supply runs low
Nova Scotia reaches vaccine milestone as Pfizer supply runs low

“There is no sign of community spread as a result of these clusters, but they do serve as a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated as soon as you can,” he added.

Since April 1, there have been 4,119 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 4,049 resolved cases.

