SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Easing COVID-19 restrictions amid low vaccination rates a ‘toxic mixture’, WHO warns

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 7, 2021 11:34 am
epa08971552 A sign at a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site at the Aqueduct Racetrack in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 28 January 2021. New York City is running out of its initial supply of the COVID-19 vaccine and is being forced to cancel and reschedule some planned appointments as the United States tries to ramp up its distribution and administration of vaccines. EPA/JUSTIN LANE. View image in full screen
epa08971552 A sign at a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site at the Aqueduct Racetrack in the Queens borough of New York, New York, USA, 28 January 2021. New York City is running out of its initial supply of the COVID-19 vaccine and is being forced to cancel and reschedule some planned appointments as the United States tries to ramp up its distribution and administration of vaccines. EPA/JUSTIN LANE. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

World Health Organization emergencies program head Michael Ryan said on Wednesday that countries with low COVID-19 vaccination rates, combined with the lifting of restrictions, was a “toxic mixture.”

Read more: WHO asks Western countries to recognize China’s COVID-19 vaccines

Ryan said this was a time for extreme caution, but added that each nation had to make its own decisions about what precautions to take against COVID-19 and the lifting of restrictions.

Last week, the WHO also said that any COVID-19 vaccines it has authorized for emergency use should be recognized by countries as they open up their borders to inoculated travellers.

Click to play video: '‘Scandalous inequity:’WHO urges rich countries to get more vaccines for poorer countries' ‘Scandalous inequity:’WHO urges rich countries to get more vaccines for poorer countries
‘Scandalous inequity:’WHO urges rich countries to get more vaccines for poorer countries – May 24, 2021

The move could challenge Western countries to broaden their acceptance of two apparently less effective Chinese vaccines, which the U.N. health agency has licensed but most European and North American countries have not.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: World Health Organization ill-equipped to probe origins of COVID-19, experts argue

In addition to vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Inc., AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, the WHO has also given the green light to the two Chinese jabs, made by Sinovac and Sinopharm.

 

© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagcoronavirus pandemic tagCOVID-19 Pandemic tagWorld Health Organization tagWHO tagcovid-19 vaccination tagcovid-19 lockdown taglifting covid lockdown tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers