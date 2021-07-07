Menu

Crime

Thompson RCMP seize two machetes and one rifle after multiple complaints

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 12:09 pm
Photo of machete that was seized by Thompson RCMP.
Photo of machete that was seized by Thompson RCMP. RCMP

RCMP in Thompson, Man., responded to three weapons calls on Tuesday, recovering two machetes and one sawed-off rifle.

Officers were first called to a fight involving weapons at 2:25 am on Parkway Crescent. The suspects, 15 and 14 years old, fled on foot before police arrived.

Police found and arrested them, and said they seized a machete.

The youths were later released with a court date.

Photo of machete that was seized by Thompson RCMP.
Photo of machete that was seized by Thompson RCMP. RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

 

On Tuesday afternoon, police were told that there was a male with a firearm in the parking lot of a business on Thompson Drive.

Police found the suspect walking near Grey Wolf Bay. After a short on-foot pursuit, he was arrested and officers said they recovered a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle that was nearby.

A 24-year-old male remains in police custody.

Photo of the rifle that was seized by Thompson RCMP. View image in full screen
Photo of the rifle that was seized by Thompson RCMP. RCMP

A few hours later, close to 5 p.m., someone told police that a male was walking along Churchill Drive with a weapon in his hand.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old and seized a machete.

Story continues below advertisement

He was later released with a court date scheduled for August.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries to the public or our officers,” said Chris Hastie, Thompson RCMP Detachment Commander Inspector.

“Our officers will continue to work diligently to make the City of Thompson a safer place and appreciate the public’s timely assistance in reporting suspicious activities, such as these, to the police.”

