Julie Chen announces huge new twist for ‘Big Brother’ Season 23

The summer is officially here, and that means it’s time for showmances, backstabbing, and extreme competitions as reality juggernaut Big Brother returns for its 23rd season.

ET Canada‘s Keshia Chante caught up with host Julie Chen Moonves ahead of the season premiere. Moonves shared that there’s already a new twist that will definitely shake up the houseguests.

“I would have never guessed we’d be here 23 seasons later, launching another Big Brother. It’s incredible, more than 20 years!” she said.

“It’s brand-new houseguests, 16 people, and unlike any other year, premiere night, we’re going to establish the first Head of Household, and I’m going to present him or her with an offer he or she could probably not refuse,” Moonves teased.

“Big risks, with that, potentially big rewards. This summer, you really should be a risk-taker. High stress will get you through to the end of the game.”

Every year, Moonves tells BB fans and the houseguests to “expect the unexpected,” and this year’s twist is certainly a shocker.

“The big twist is that this year, these houseguests are going to have to team up with each other like never before,” she revealed.

“The teams are forming on Night No. 1, where we’re going to establish four team captains. The minute the group comes in, they’re competing to become a team captain, and how well do you know these people on the first night? You’re going to have to base it on first impressions.”

Along with new twists and turns, the houseguests will also experience a new theme in the Big Brother mansion. This year it’s all about sun, sand, and sharks.

“It is BB beach club, but it’s a beach club that meets Monte Carlo,” said Moonves.

“The way we’ve decorated the house, you feel like you’re in a private cabana or you’re swimming with the sharks, and I’m not just talking about your fellow houseguests. So, these houseguests are going to know, when they walk in the door, what they’re in for.”

Tune in to the season 23 premiere of Big Brother on Wednesday, July 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

