Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tuesday’s $65 million Lotto Max jackpot won by Ontario ticket holder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2021 6:08 am
A file image of a Lotto Max display. View image in full screen
A file image of a Lotto Max display. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

TORONTO — A lucky ticket holder in Ontario is $65 million richer, with one winning ticket sold in Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.

Five of the 14 available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were also claimed by three tickets sold in British Columbia, one in the Prairie provinces and one in Ontario.

Read more: 2 winning tickets sold in Ontario, B.C. will share Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

The jackpot for the next draw on July 9 will be at an estimated $21 million.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $65 million: 10, 14, 25, 26, 38, 41 & 50.

Bonus: 49

MAXMILLION:

Story continues below advertisement

01, 02, 03, 08, 17, 22 & 39

Trending Stories

01, 03, 12, 16, 38, 39 & 46

01, 07, 12, 14, 15, 36 & 46

01, 09, 15, 24, 27, 31 & 34

02, 03, 21, 30, 31, 39 & 43

04, 07, 17, 19, 26, 34 & 39

04, 15, 17, 23, 29, 38 & 43

05, 07, 15, 32, 38, 44 & 49

06, 11, 13, 28, 38, 41 & 45

06, 11, 17, 24, 32, 41 & 48

07, 08, 16, 25, 32, 33 & 39

16, 26, 28, 30, 31, 44 & 48

19, 23, 24, 25, 34, 44 & 48

23, 28, 33, 42, 46, 47 & 48

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Lottery tagLotto Max taglotto max numbers tagLotto Max jackpot tagLotto Max WInning Numbers tagCanadian lottery tagMaxmillion prizes tagontario lottery winner tagLotto Max Jackpot Winner taglotto max jackpot winning numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers