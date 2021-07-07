Tuesday’s $65 million Lotto Max jackpot won by Ontario ticket holder

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A lucky ticket holder in Ontario is $65 million richer, with one winning ticket sold in Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.

Five of the 14 available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were also claimed by three tickets sold in British Columbia, one in the Prairie provinces and one in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next draw on July 9 will be at an estimated $21 million.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $65 million: 10, 14, 25, 26, 38, 41 & 50.

Bonus: 49

MAXMILLION:

01, 02, 03, 08, 17, 22 & 39

01, 03, 12, 16, 38, 39 & 46

01, 07, 12, 14, 15, 36 & 46

01, 09, 15, 24, 27, 31 & 34

02, 03, 21, 30, 31, 39 & 43

04, 07, 17, 19, 26, 34 & 39

04, 15, 17, 23, 29, 38 & 43

05, 07, 15, 32, 38, 44 & 49

06, 11, 13, 28, 38, 41 & 45

06, 11, 17, 24, 32, 41 & 48

07, 08, 16, 25, 32, 33 & 39

16, 26, 28, 30, 31, 44 & 48

19, 23, 24, 25, 34, 44 & 48

23, 28, 33, 42, 46, 47 & 48

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.

