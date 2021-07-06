11-month-old baby killed in 2-car collision in downtown Vancouver: police

A two-vehicle collision in downtown Vancouver Tuesday night has claimed the life of an 11-month-old baby, police confirmed.
Vancouver police said the baby and the father, 31, were walking in the area of Hornby and Smithe streets when two vehicles collided, causing one of the vehicles to strike the pedestrians.
The father, who suffered unknown injuries, was taken to hospital.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the father and baby was also taken to hospital, but his condition is also not known.
Police said no more information will be released until Wednesday morning.
Hornby Street has been closed off between Robson and Nelson streets, while Smith Street is blocked between Howe and Burrard streets while police investigate.
