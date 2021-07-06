Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

11-month-old baby killed in 2-car collision in downtown Vancouver: police

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 11:37 pm
The scene of a two-vehicle collision that caused one vehicle to crash into a pedestrian and his 11-month-old baby on July 6, 2021. Police say the baby was killed in the collision and the father was sent to hospital with unknown injuries. View image in full screen
The scene of a two-vehicle collision that caused one vehicle to crash into a pedestrian and his 11-month-old baby on July 6, 2021. Police say the baby was killed in the collision and the father was sent to hospital with unknown injuries. Siavash Dezvareh/Global News

A two-vehicle collision in downtown Vancouver Tuesday night has claimed the life of an 11-month-old baby, police confirmed.

Vancouver police said the baby and the father, 31, were walking in the area of Hornby and Smithe streets when two vehicles collided, causing one of the vehicles to strike the pedestrians.

The father, who suffered unknown injuries, was taken to hospital.

Read more: Police investigate speed as factor in fatal Vancouver car crash

The driver of the vehicle that hit the father and baby was also taken to hospital, but his condition is also not known.

Police said no more information will be released until Wednesday morning.

Hornby Street has been closed off between Robson and Nelson streets, while Smith Street is blocked between Howe and Burrard streets while police investigate.

Story continues below advertisement
The scene of a two-vehicle collision that caused one vehicle to crash into a pedestrian and his 11-month-old baby on July 6, 2021. Police say the baby was killed in the collision and the father was sent to hospital with unknown injuries. View image in full screen
The scene of a two-vehicle collision that caused one vehicle to crash into a pedestrian and his 11-month-old baby on July 6, 2021. Police say the baby was killed in the collision and the father was sent to hospital with unknown injuries. Siavash Dezvareh/Global News
Click to play video: 'Dashcam footage of Downtown Vancouver car crash, close call for people on sidewalk' Dashcam footage of Downtown Vancouver car crash, close call for people on sidewalk
Dashcam footage of Downtown Vancouver car crash, close call for people on sidewalk – Oct 8, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagvancouver police tagVPD tagCar crash tagVancouver crash tagpedestrians hit tagvancouver collision tagBaby Killed tagVancouver fatal crash tagvancouver pedestrians hit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers