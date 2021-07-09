Menu

Traffic

Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway to be fully closed this weekend for maintenance

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 6:00 am
Vehicles drive along the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto at the start of the May long weekend on Saturday, May 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Vehicles drive along the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto at the start of the May long weekend on Saturday, May 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

The Gardiner Expressway will be fully closed this weekend for annual maintenance.

The closure was initially slated to take place from June 25 to 28, but was rescheduled to this weekend due to weather.

The expressway is set to be off-limits from Friday at 11 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. in both directions between Highway 427 and the DVP.

Read more: Gardiner Expressway’s annual maintenance closure moved to weekend of July 9

“The City will be actively managing traffic during this weekend’s annual maintenance closure of the Gardiner Expressway by monitoring and adjusting nearby traffic lights and signals and placing additional signs around the closure to notify drivers,” a City of Toronto tweet read.

Officials said ActiveTO closures will also be in place this weekend, affecting the following city streets:

  • Eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue
  • Bayview Avenue between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road
  • River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street
  • The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)
  • Roads within Exhibition Place and High Park
