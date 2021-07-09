Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway to be fully closed this weekend for maintenance

Send this page to someone via email

The Gardiner Expressway will be fully closed this weekend for annual maintenance.

The closure was initially slated to take place from June 25 to 28, but was rescheduled to this weekend due to weather.

The expressway is set to be off-limits from Friday at 11 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. in both directions between Highway 427 and the DVP.

“The City will be actively managing traffic during this weekend’s annual maintenance closure of the Gardiner Expressway by monitoring and adjusting nearby traffic lights and signals and placing additional signs around the closure to notify drivers,” a City of Toronto tweet read.

Officials said ActiveTO closures will also be in place this weekend, affecting the following city streets:

Eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue

Bayview Avenue between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road

River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)

Roads within Exhibition Place and High Park

